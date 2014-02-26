* Oil firms demanding better project delivery
* Shift should support Petrofac - CEO
* Petrofac beats 2013 profit forecasts
* Petrofac cautious on 2014 outlook
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Feb 26 Oil service companies will have
to assume more risk in the coming years as investor pressure and
a flat crude price make oil company clients push harder to avoid
delays on megaprojects, the chief executive of FTSE 100
contractor Petrofac said.
The biggest oil companies have seen huge delays and broken
budgets at projects ranging from record-breaking Australian
liquefied natural gas (LNG) schemes to the enormous and
technically challenging Kazakhstan oilfield in the freezing
Caspian Sea.
In contrast to the recent past, these delays and cost
overruns are no longer being hidden by a rising oil price and
top executives met at Davos earlier this year to debate the
problem.
"What saved the international oil companies on project
delivery for the last 10 years is that the oil prices have gone
up from $20 to $110," Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari told
analysts on an earnings call on Wednesday.
"If you revisit a lot of these projects based on the FID
(Final Investment Decision) cases you will find many companies
have negative cash flows," he added.
The result for service companies, which provide the
engineering and construction on oil and gas projects, is that
they will be pressured to assume more of the delivery risk
according to Asfari.
"In the next four, five years, if the industry doesn't up
the game with the level of performance in terms of project
delivery and upside for the operations, a lot of companies are
going to be in big trouble," he said. "The game is changing very
rapidly now."
For Asfari, this shift should play in Petrofac's favour as
the company already takes on significant risk in many of its
contracts.
Last year was peppered with profit warnings in the sector,
with Italy's Saipem, France's Technip and
Norway's Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 all hit
to some degree.
"The industry needs to do something about its cost base, and
if you listen to the management at the big companies they're all
talking through how do we make things cheaper," said Alex
Brooks, an analyst at Canaccord.
Brooks said that, although the majors accepted their
approach needed revising, he had not yet seen real signs of a
move away from reimbursable contracts, in which the majors take
on most of the risk of cost overruns and delays.
Petrofac does much of its risk-sharing work with national
oil companies.
CAUTIOUS ON OUTLOOK
Petrofac is in the process of diversifying into more
complicated contract agreements through its Integrated Energy
Services (IES) division, in which it can invest alongside oil
companies and has earnings much more linked to getting barrels
out of the ground. IES is a core part of the company's growth
projections along with a $1 billion move into offshore services.
But the shift has not necessarily been comfortable for
Petrofac, which saw its share price fall 25 percent last year on
concerns over its outlook and wider weakness in the sector.
Petrofac posted full-year profit ahead of forecasts on
Wednesday and repeated cautious guidance for the year ahead,
forecasting little or no growth as oil companies cut investment
and delay projects.
Shares in the company closed down 1 percent, but analysts
said the results were largely in line with expectations and they
were unlikely to revise their estimates.
The company said it expected to return to strong growth in
2015, as oil projects the firm is invested in come on stream,
but the previous goal of doubling 2010 net profit to $862
million was now an "aspiration", Chief Financial Officer Tim
Weller told reporters. The target, usually a regular feature of
Petrofac earnings statements, was noticeably absent.
"It is achievable, but it's a stretch," Weller said.
Petrofac warned last November it expected weak growth this
year, meaning the company required a jump of about a third in
earnings in 2015 to meet the target.
"The big step up to previous guidance of $862 million of
earnings is less visible and notably management have not
re-iterated this figure today," Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl said
in a note to clients.
Petrofac reported 2013 full-year net profit of $650 million,
up 3 percent on 2012 from revenue of $6.3 billion, which was up
1 percent. A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts had
estimated full-year net profit of $644 million and revenue of
$6.5 billion.