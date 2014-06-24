LONDON, June 24 Oil and gas services company Petrofac said on Tuesday operations at its Kerkennah gas field in Tunisia were temporarily suspended due to a dispute between sub-contractors.

"We are experiencing temporary disruption due to sub-contractor issues unrelated to Petrofac and which we are hopeful will be resolved soon," a company spokeswoman said.

The London-listed company has a 45 percent stake in the Cergui facility in the island of Kerkennah, which produced in 2011 750,000 cubic metres per day of gas and 22,000 cubic metres per day of condensate, according to Petrofac's website.