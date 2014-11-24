Nov 24 Petrofac Limited

* Update on 2014 expectations and outlook for 2015

* On track to deliver full year 2014 net profit towards lower end of US$580 million to US$600 million range provided in previous guidance

* Strong order intake of US$10 billion in year to date and backlog at a record level of approximately US$21 billion

* Likely to result in net profit in 2015 of around US$500 million