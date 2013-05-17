May 17 An activist hedge fund has urged Swedish
oil and gas company Petrogrand AB to drop exploration
activities in Russia, explore strategic alternatives and replace
its chief executive, according to a letter from the fund to the
company's board of directors.
Nanes Balkany Partners LLC, which in the last three months
amassed a stake of just under 5 percent in Petrogrand, has not
received an official response after sending the letter to the
company last month, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Petrogrand, which has two exploration blocks in West
Siberia, has repeatedly overstated its oil potential in Russia
and been wasting money on these ventures, New York-based Nanes
wrote in the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters on
Friday.
Instead, Petrogrand needs to hire an investment bank to
explore options that could include paying a special dividend,
liquidating the company or carrying out a deal that would
generate immediate cash flow, Nanes said in the letter.
Petrogrand had net cash of 383 million Swedish crowns ($57
million) as of the end of March and its shares ended trading at
6.85 Swedish crowns on Friday, down 68 percent in the last year
and giving it a market value of 276 million Swedish crowns.
Nanes said in the letter it was urgent that the company
eliminate the gap between its share price and the value of its
cash. It added the company should evaluate its options no later
than the third quarter of 2013.
Stockholm-based Petrogrand officials could not be reached
for comment outside regular business hours. A Nanes
representative declined to comment.
Petrogrand started in 2005 as Malka Oil and changed to its
current name following a financial restructuring in 2009, when
Maks Grinfeld, a former TNK-BP Ltd executive and veteran oil
trader, became chief CEO and president of the company.
Nanes said in its letter that Grinfeld is not totally
dedicated to the company and that once Petrogrand exits Russia,
it should consider appointing the company's chairman, Sven-Erik
Zachrisson, as interim CEO.
Following what it called a "constructive" meeting with
Petrogrand on April 19, Nanes said in the letter, dated April
22, that it had submitted two nominees to the company's board of
directors for review.
Nanes also reiterated it was prepared to buy Petrogrand
shares sold by other shareholders in the wake of the company's
exit from Russia and any new strategy adopted.