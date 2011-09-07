ABIDJAN, Sept 7 Ivory Coast's top domestic fuel retailer, Petro Ivoire, will launch an eight-year, 5 million euro bond on September 30 to help fund an expansion of its business in the West African state, the company's director said on Wednesday.

The bond will be sold in units of 250 euros ($351) with an interest rate of 5.5 percent, and it will be listed on the NYSE Euronext's Bourse de Paris at the end of October.

"After the crisis that has swept Ivory coast, and keeping in mind the economic recovery taking hold in the country, it is important that our company plays a leading role in the sector," Petro Ivoire director Sebastien Kadio-Morokro said.

"The decision to list on an international market gives us the opportunity to quickly access funds for an investment program following the crisis," he said at a press briefing.

Ivory Coast is recovering from a brief but bloody civil war following a disputed November election.

Petro Ivoire is seeking to boost its share of the fuel retailing market in the country to 25 percent from 15 percent over the next three years, Kadio-Morokro said.

He added the company is also planning to list its bond on the West African BRVM market, but did not give a timeframe. ($1 = 0.713 Euros) (Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jon Loades-Carter)