Dec 23 Bank Petrocommerce OJSC :

* Sets the placement date for 5 million of BO-01 series bonds for Dec. 29

* The nominal value of bonds is 1,000 roubles ($18) per bond

* The bonds will be placed in public subscription

* The maturity date is March 3, 2015

