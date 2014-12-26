(Refiles to add dateline)

Dec 26Bank Petrocommerce :

* Said on Thursday that it priced additional issue of 5 million BO-01 series bonds at 98.50 pct of nominal value, that is 985 roubles ($19) per bond

* The placement is scheduled for Dec. 29

* The maturity date of additional BO-01 series bonds is March 3, 2015

