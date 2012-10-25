LJUBLJANA Oct 25 Petrol, Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, plans to issue a 30-50 million euro ($39-$65 million) bond with a 3-5 year maturity by early December, daily Finance reported.

It said on Thursday Petrol was planning to offer an interest rate of 6 percent for a five-year bond, or 5 percent on a three-year deal.

"Petrol wants to exchange as many short-term obligations for long-term ones as possible ... After checking demand we will decide whether to issue bonds or seek loans from banks abroad," Petrol chief executive Tomaz Berlocnik told Finance.

He said he expected conditions in the Slovenian banking sector to worsen. Local banks are nursing 6.5 billion euros of bad loans, equivalent to 18 percent of GDP.

Petrol, which would not comment on the report, which operates 457 filling stations in Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, has 629 million euros debt, according to Finance, of which short-term debt account for 196 million .

Petrol was scheduled to report nine-month results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7711 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)