LJUBLJANA Dec 15 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said it would issue a 3-year bond with a fixed annual interest rate of 6.75 percent with a value of about 30 million euros ($38.9 million).

It said the bond, which will mature on December 20, 2016, will be used for the firm's investment activities but gave no details.

Shares of Petrol, which operates some 448 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, closed 0.26 percent lower on Thursday at 156.1 euros, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.97 percent. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)