PRAGUE, March 25 A unit of J&T Private Equity
Group (JTPEG) has acquired a stake of more than 7.9 percent in
Petrol, Slovenia's main fuel retailer, the firm said
on Wednesday.
Petrol operates 479 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia,
Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo and posted a net profit of
60.7 million euros ($67 million) last year.
The stake was acquired by J&T Investment Opportunities Ltd,
a subsidiary of JTPEG.
JTPEG has been spun off from the banking activities of the
closely held Czecho-Slovak financial group J&T. Its assets
include a minority stake in Czech oil refining and
petrochemicals firm Unipetrol.
JTPEG project manager Libor Kaiser told Reuters the stake
was acquired from multiple investors and the company did not
rule out raising it further.
He declined to disclose the price paid but said it reflected
prices on the open market.
Petrol's shares traded at 279 euros on Wednesday, valuing
the company at 582 million euros ($640 million).
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
