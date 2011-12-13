LJUBLJANA Dec 13 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Tuesday it expected 2012 group net profit to reach 57 million euros versus 48 million seen in 2011.

It said sales would rise to 3.77 billion euros in 2012, up 16 percent compared to the expected sales figure in 2011. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)