* 2012 profit seen at 57 mln euros

* 2012 sales seen up by 16 pct (Updates with quote, details, share price)

LJUBLJANA Dec 13 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said it expected 2012 group net profit to jump 19 percent on this year, driven by higher sales and cost-cutting.

The company said on Tuesday 2012 profit would reach 57 million euros ($75.33 million) while 2011 profit would be 48 million, which is below the profit of 48.9 million forecast for 2011 in December last year.

Petrol said sales would rise to 3.77 billion euros in 2012, up 16 percent versus the expected sales figure of 3.25 billion in 2011, which is up 16 percent compared to 2010, Petrol said in a statement.

"Petrol will in 2012 remain focused on expanding its fuel retailing business in the markets of southeastern Europe and on expanding its business in the sectors of gas, electricity, efficient energy consumption and environmental projects," it said.

Petrol operates some 448 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Shares of Petrol closed unchanged at 158 euros on Tuesday before the forecast was released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.71 percent. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)