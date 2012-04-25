(Adds quote, details, share price)
LJUBLJANA, April 25 Petrol, Slovenia's
largest fuel retailer, said on Wednesday it estimated
first-quarter net profit at 12.9 million euros ($17 million), up
32 percent thanks to stronger sales.
Sales rose 21 percent to 903 million euros in the same
period, Petrol said. Sales of oil products, which represent its
core business, rose by 9 percent while sales of electricity
doubled and sales of liquified gas jumped by 29 percent.
"In the future, Petrol will continue to follow its main
strategic goals which are growth, higher profitability and
ensuring the group's financial stability," the company said.
Petrol operates 453 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia,
Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, and hopes to raise that
number to 527 by the end of 2016.
Petrol shares closed 0.23 percent higher at 195 euros on
Wednesday, before the result was released, while the blue-chip
SBI index was flat.
($1 = 0.7574 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
William Hardy)