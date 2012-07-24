LJUBLJANA, July 24 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer Petrol said on Tuesday its estimated group
net profit in the first half of 2012 rose by 9 percent to 23
million euros ($27.87 million), pushed up by higher sales.
Sales rose by 18 percent to 1.8 billon euros with sales of
oil products were up by 9 percent to 1.2 million tons, it said
in a statement.
Petrol, which operates some 457 filling stations in
Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo, said
economic conditions in Slovenia, the European Union and in
southeastern Europe remained "difficult" because poor economic
activity and high unemployment had reduced consumption.
The company is due to release final business results for the
first half of the year on August 28.
Shares of Petrol closed 0.59 percent higher at 171 euros on
Tuesday before the news was released.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)