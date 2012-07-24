LJUBLJANA, July 24 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Tuesday its estimated group net profit in the first half of 2012 rose by 9 percent to 23 million euros ($27.87 million), pushed up by higher sales.

Sales rose by 18 percent to 1.8 billon euros with sales of oil products were up by 9 percent to 1.2 million tons, it said in a statement.

Petrol, which operates some 457 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo, said economic conditions in Slovenia, the European Union and in southeastern Europe remained "difficult" because poor economic activity and high unemployment had reduced consumption.

The company is due to release final business results for the first half of the year on August 28.

Shares of Petrol closed 0.59 percent higher at 171 euros on Tuesday before the news was released. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)