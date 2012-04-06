* 2011 group net at 52.3 mln euros

* Dividend to be raised to 8.25 euros

* 2016 group net seen at 91 mln euros (Adds dividend, quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA, April 6 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol on Friday reported group net profit rose 48 percent last year to 52.3 million euros ($68.3 million), from 35.5 million euros in 2010, boosted by higher sales and takeovers.

Last year Petrol took over some local companies, among them Slovenian warehousing and transport firm Instalacija.

The company plans to pay a dividend of 8.25 euros per share this year, up from 7.5 euros in 2010.

Group net sales rose 17 percent in 2011 to 3.3 billion euros, Petrol said in a statement.

Petrol said it plans to raise group net profit to 91 million euros by 2016, with expected sales of 4.6 billion euros in that year, although business conditions in the region are expected to remain difficult at least until 2013.

"Economic conditions in Slovenia are very difficult, gradual exit from the economic crisis is expected only in 2013. Economic conditions on other Petrol's markets also remain demanding," the company said.

Petrol operates 454 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro and plans to raise this number to 527 by the end of 2016.

The government expects Slovenia's ecoomy to contract by 0.9 percent this year after a fall of 0.2 percent in 2011 due to lower export demand and poor domestic spending amid budget cuts. ($1 = 0.7655 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)