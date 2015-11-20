Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol made a group net profit of 48.5 million euros ($51.9 million) in the first nine months of 2015 versus 45.7 million euros in the same period of 2014, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Net sales fell by 4 percent to 2.8 billion euros, it said.
($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.