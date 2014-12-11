(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Dec 11 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol expects to increase its 2015 group net profit to 64.3 million euros ($79.8 million) from the 60.4 million forecast this year, although sales are seen falling 6 percent next year.

The company said on Thursday sales would fall to 3.8 billion euros in 2015 due to demanding economic conditions in its markets, from the 4 billion expected this year.

This year's net profit would be around 7 percent below the company's March forecast of 65 million euros, while sales would be in line with forecast.

"In 2015 we still expect difficult economic conditions in Petrol's main markets of Slovenia and Croatia," the company said in a statement, adding it aims to cut costs and restructure further.

Petrol said it planned to raise its net profit to 79 million euros by 2019, when sales should reach 4.5 billion. The number of filling stations should rise to 528 from some 480 at present.

Analysts said the forecast was in line with expectations and would not have a major impact on Petrol shares, which lost 2.83 percent to 275 euros at the close on Thursday, before the forecast was released, The blue-chip SBI index ended 2.11 percent lower.

"I believe the forecast for a profit rise in 2015 is realistic," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist at investment firm Alta Invest.

Petrol expects sales of oil products to rise to 2.61 million tons next year from 2.6 million tons in 2014. However falling oil prices will result in lower sales in euros.

Petrol operates filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Vincent Baby)