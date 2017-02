Sept 1 () - LJUBLJANA, Sept 1 Five shareholders in Petrol , Slovenia's largest fuel retailer, are to sell a 16.25 percent stake, said Istrabenz , an energy and tourism company coordinating the sale.

Istrabenz said the other sellers were banks -- NLB, Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank, Gorenjska Banka and UniCredit Bank Slovenia . Deloitte is advising on the sale.

Shares in Petrol, which has market capitalisation of 367 million euros ($527 million), closed down 0.3 percent at 175.4 euros on Thursday before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index closed flat. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.6969 euro)