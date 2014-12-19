BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysia's state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has chosen technology from U.S-listed LyondellBasell for a 900-tonne a year polypropylene plant in its $27 billion refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) project.
Polypropylenes are used in everything from automotive to household products.
The plant's engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) phase is scheduled to start in November 2015 and mechanical operations will begin in July 2018.
In a separate statement, Petronas said it had on Friday signed a shareholders agreement with Royal Vopak and Dialog Group to jointly develop an industrial terminal for its Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC). (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
