LONDON May 29 The owners of Italian valve maker Petrolvalves have sealed a deal to sell a majority stake of the company to TBG Holdings, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Thyssen-Bornemisza Continuity Trust, a company statement said on Friday.

The deal gives TBG Holdings a 60 percent stake in one of Italy's most established valve makers with core earnings of more than 70 million euros.

Headquartered in Castellanza, near Varese, Petrolvalves is majority owned by private equity group Sator, led by the Italian financier Matteo Arpe, as well as founding family Candiani.

It generates the bulk of its revenues overseas and has a direct presence in the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The sale was valued at around 1 billion euros, a source familiar with the matter said.

TBG Holdings is a Netherlands-Antilles entity which serves as a family office vehicle for members of the Thyssen-Bornemisza family.

The Thyssen family founded German steel producer Thyssen, then rebranded ThyssenKrupp after its merger with Krupp in the late Nineties.

The deal suggests the appetite of wealthy clans to become involved in direct investment is on the rise.

While some such families have been involved in direct investment for years, many more are just getting interested, seeing more potential for profit there than in funds or markets.

Petrolvalves co-founding family Lualdi will retain the remaining 40 percent of the business, the source said.

Petrolvalves' search for a new owner began last year. The Candiani family decided to sell after founder Mario Candiani died in 2012.

The auction initially drew interest from large corporate buyers such as General Electric and UK engineer IMI as well as buyout funds.

But the bidding process was complicated by the rivalry between the Candiani and Lualdi families, with the latter trying to team up with private equity funds to launch a joint bid and secure full control of the business.

TBG Holdings joined the race from the start of the auction, the source said, adding that guarantees on Italian jobs and investment played a critical role.

Sator has held a majority stake since 2013 and its portfolio comprises digital media group Banzai, which went public earlier this year, and online daily Lettera 43.

Sator also controls Italian bank Banca Profilo, which acted as sellside adviser with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe providing legal advice.

TBG Holdings was advised by Zurich-based Leonardo & Co, a subsidiary of Banca Leonardo and law firm Clifford Chance. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Andrew Roche)