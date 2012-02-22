BUCHAREST Feb 22 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV , posted a net profit of 838 million lei ($255.27 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, below market expectations.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 901.1 million lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 781 million lei in the year-ago quarter.

"We managed to stabilize hydrocarbon production volumes in Romania and we are pleased by our positive exploration developments in Romania," Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement. ($1 = 3.2828 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)