BUCHAREST Feb 22 Romania's top oil and
gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, posted a net profit of 838 million lei ($255.27
million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, below market
expectations.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit
of 901.1 million lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 781 million
lei in the year-ago quarter.
"We managed to stabilize hydrocarbon production volumes in
Romania and we are pleased by our positive exploration
developments in Romania," Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.2828 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)