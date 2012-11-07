BUCHAREST Nov 7 Romania's top oil and gas
company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, posted a net profit of 870 million lei ($246.56
million) for the third quarter, below market expectations.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit
of 957.4 million lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 1.18 billion
lei in the same quarter of last year.
"In line with our strategic directions, we commenced
commercial operations at Brazi power plant which starting
September is supplied with domestic gas only," Chief Executive
Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement.
"Moreover, we are pursuing new growth opportunities in the
neighbouring Black Sea region, in joint venture with
ExxonMobil."