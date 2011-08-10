(Adds detail, CEO comment)

BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom beat expectations with a second-quarter net profit of 903 million lei, driven by increased output and growing demand.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll earlier this week was for a net profit of 844.7 million lei. Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV , recorded a net profit of 718 million lei in April-June 2010.

"On the back of the favorable crude price environment we benefited from increased production levels and resurgent fuel and gas demand from both the industry and commercial sectors, in particular in Romania," Mariana Gheorghe, CEO of Petrom said in a statement.

Romania had the fastest economic growth rate in the European Union until a real estate and credit bubble burst in 2008. Its economy is seen growing 1.5 percent this year after a 7 percent contraction in 2009 and 1.3 percent last year. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)