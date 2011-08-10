(Adds detail, CEO comment)
BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romania's top oil and gas
company Petrom beat expectations with a
second-quarter net profit of 903 million lei, driven by
increased output and growing demand.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll earlier this week was
for a net profit of 844.7 million lei. Petrom, controlled by
Austria's OMV , recorded a net profit of 718 million
lei in April-June 2010.
"On the back of the favorable crude price environment we
benefited from increased production levels and resurgent fuel
and gas demand from both the industry and commercial sectors, in
particular in Romania," Mariana Gheorghe, CEO of Petrom said in
a statement.
Romania had the fastest economic growth rate in the European
Union until a real estate and credit bubble burst in 2008. Its
economy is seen growing 1.5 percent this year after a 7 percent
contraction in 2009 and 1.3 percent last year.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)