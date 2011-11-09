BUCHAREST Nov 9 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom , majority-controlled by Austria's OMV posted a net profit of 1.18 billion lei ($374 million) in the third quarter on Wednesday, above market expectations, buoyed by a slightly higher production and improving sales.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 780 million lei. Petrom recorded a loss of 100 million lei in July-September of 2010.

"Throughout the quarter, our group's total hydrocarbon production was slightly higher compared to the same period in 2010," Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement. "The restored growth of several commercial sectors in Romania supported our fuel and gas sales." ($1 = 3.155 Romanian Lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)