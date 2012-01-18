BUCHAREST Jan 18 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, postponed starting its 860-megawatt Brazi gas-fired power plant due to a technical glitch, the company said in a statement.

The plant was initially scheduled to start operations at the end of the fourth quarter of last year.

"Final tests were close to the end, but they were interrupted exclusively due to external technical factors," Petrom said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"Up until the time they (technical glitches) occurred, the project had advanced according to plans."

Energy sector sources quoted by daily Ziarul Financiar said the Brazi power plant could begin operations in May. The Brazi plant is Petrom's first foray into the local electricity market, and the company is working on a wind energy park.

Petrom posted a net profit of 1.18 billion lei ($346.71 million) in the third quarter of 2011, buoyed by slightly higher production and improving sales. Fourth quarter results are expected on February 22. ($1 = 3.4034 Romanian leus) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie and Helen Massy-Beresford)