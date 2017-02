BUCHAREST, Sept 19 Romania's Petromidia refinery will shut down on Oct. 22 until Nov. 3 for maintenance and upgrades, operator Rompetrol Rafinare said on Monday.

Earlier, traders said they expected the refinery to close down in mid-October for two weeks.

In addition to maintenance work, the refinery will also have new facilities integrated to ensure it will be able to process 5 million tons of raw material in 2012, Rompetrol Rafinare said.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jason Neely)