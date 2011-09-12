* Over 30,000 barrels of oil per day output halted

* Says to meet Colombia govt, local community leaders on Sept 13

Sept 12 Colombia's fourth-largest oil producer, Petrominerales Ltd , said it has been unable to restart production at its Corcel and Guatiquia fields due to protests around its facilities that have shut-in over 30,000 barrels a day.

The Canadian oil and gas producer said it plans to meet with the Colombian government on Sept. 13, along with community leaders from the Corcel area, seeking an end to the disruptions.

Protesters, who began blocking roads near the oil fields in one of Colombia's most important oil regions, battled riot police with rocks and homemade bombs on Thursday, forcing the company to suspend production.

Local communities have been protesting over environmental damage in the area, the need for locals in the firm's labor force, and the lack of social investment.

"Petrominerales is optimistic that public order will be restored to the area soon, which would lead to the resumption of our production operations," the Bogota-based company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore, editing by Miral Fahmy)