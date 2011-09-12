* Over 30,000 barrels of oil per day output halted
* Says to meet Colombia govt, local community leaders on
Sept 13
Sept 12 Colombia's fourth-largest oil producer,
Petrominerales Ltd , said it has been unable
to restart production at its Corcel and Guatiquia fields due to
protests around its facilities that have shut-in over 30,000
barrels a day.
The Canadian oil and gas producer said it plans to meet with
the Colombian government on Sept. 13, along with community
leaders from the Corcel area, seeking an end to the disruptions.
Protesters, who began blocking roads near the oil fields in
one of Colombia's most important oil regions, battled riot
police with rocks and homemade bombs on Thursday, forcing the
company to suspend production.
Local communities have been protesting over environmental
damage in the area, the need for locals in the firm's labor
force, and the lack of social investment.
"Petrominerales is optimistic that public order will be
restored to the area soon, which would lead to the resumption of
our production operations," the Bogota-based company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore, editing by Miral
Fahmy)