Nov 3 Petrominerales Ltd's third-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold on higher production, but the oil and gas producer said shutdowns at three wells have hit October output.

The Latin America-focused oil and gas producer's July-September profit rose to $133.7 million, or 55 cents a share, from $27.2 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

The latest quarter results included a $74.9 million non-cash gain from new accounting treatment, the company said in a statement.

Funds flow from operations increased to $196.4 million, or $1.66 a share, from $128.5 million, or $1.17 a share, a year ago.

The company, which has 15 exploration blocks in Colombia's Llanos and Putumayo basins and five in Peru, said average production in the quarter was up 14 percent at 37,124 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The Bogota, Colombia-based company's shares closed at C$25.55 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)