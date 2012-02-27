(Adds details, share movement)
Feb 27 Petrominerales Ltd said
its reserves at the end of 2011 was lower than a year earlier,
as the South America-focused oil and gas company grappled with
lower-than-expected success from its explorations programs.
Shares of the company slid as much as 14 percent to C$20.37,
before paring some of the losses to trade at C$20.50 in early
trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Petrominerales said proved plus probable reserves at the end
of 2011 were at 51.5 million barrels of oil, down 14 percent
from the 60.2 million barrels it had recorded at the end of
2010.
It also said production averaged 33,511 barrels of oil per
day (bopd) in January, down from the 36,041 bopd in December.
Production for 2011 averaged 38,378 bopd, up four percent from a
year ago, it said in an update.
The company also said it abandoned a well on Block 31 on the
Deep Llanos Basin in Colombia after recovering only trace
amounts of hydrocarbons from it.
Petrominerales also said production rates at its first
horizontal well, Tatama-1, near one of its heavy oil blocks in
the Llanos Basin, were lower than expected.
