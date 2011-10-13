MANILA Oct 13 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Thursday it has offered to sell its
unit Petron Corp's 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery to
the government, and the Energy department said it would study
the offer.
The firm made the proposal to sell its refinery in Bataan in
an October 11 letter to Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras,
less than a year after it took majority control of the refiner.
It released the letter on Thursday as part of a stock
exchange disclosure.
"Public opinion urging the government to reinvest in Petron
as a means to attain effective participation in the industry has
reached us," Petron chairman and CEO Ramon Ang said in the
letter. Ang is also the president of San Miguel.
"The company is open to this idea."
When San Miguel took control of Petron last December, it
said it planned to raise its ownership up to 90 percent and
invest at least $2 billion in the refiner over three years.
At the time, San Miguel was in the midst of an aggressive
diversification away from food and beverages into power, oil
refining, infrastructure, telecoms and mining.
On Thursday, Ang said Petron, which was state owned before
its 1994 initial public offering, was ready to discuss the
appointment of a mutually acceptable third party to both sides
to establish a valuation basis and transaction structure.
"We will look into it first," Energy Undersecretary Jose
Layug said in mobile text message to Reuters.
Ang said Petron supported the government's thrust to counter
the adverse effects of rising fuel prices, although it opposes
calls to scrap the 1998 Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation
Law, saying deregulation had benefited the industry and economy.
"Having control of the largest petroleum refining assets in
the country will place the government in a better position to
develop and devise comprehensive and long-term programs and
solutions," Ang said.
By acquiring Petron's refinery assets, he said the
government would have "significant influence" on pricing and in
securing the country's supply of petroleum products.
Shares of Petron fell 3.2 percent on Thursday in a market
that rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)