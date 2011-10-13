MANILA Oct 13 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it has offered to sell its unit Petron Corp's 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery to the government, and the Energy department said it would study the offer.

The firm made the proposal to sell its refinery in Bataan in an October 11 letter to Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras, less than a year after it took majority control of the refiner.

It released the letter on Thursday as part of a stock exchange disclosure.

"Public opinion urging the government to reinvest in Petron as a means to attain effective participation in the industry has reached us," Petron chairman and CEO Ramon Ang said in the letter. Ang is also the president of San Miguel.

"The company is open to this idea."

When San Miguel took control of Petron last December, it said it planned to raise its ownership up to 90 percent and invest at least $2 billion in the refiner over three years.

At the time, San Miguel was in the midst of an aggressive diversification away from food and beverages into power, oil refining, infrastructure, telecoms and mining.

On Thursday, Ang said Petron, which was state owned before its 1994 initial public offering, was ready to discuss the appointment of a mutually acceptable third party to both sides to establish a valuation basis and transaction structure.

"We will look into it first," Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said in mobile text message to Reuters.

Ang said Petron supported the government's thrust to counter the adverse effects of rising fuel prices, although it opposes calls to scrap the 1998 Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law, saying deregulation had benefited the industry and economy.

"Having control of the largest petroleum refining assets in the country will place the government in a better position to develop and devise comprehensive and long-term programs and solutions," Ang said.

By acquiring Petron's refinery assets, he said the government would have "significant influence" on pricing and in securing the country's supply of petroleum products.

Shares of Petron fell 3.2 percent on Thursday in a market that rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)