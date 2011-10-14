* Gov't says has other funding priorities
* Petron down as much as 2.1 pct in early trade
MANILA Oct 14 The Philippine government cannot
buy Petron Corp's 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery,
which the company proposed to sell to the government, without
disrupting planned higher spending on basic social services, the
Energy secretary said on Friday.
San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it had offered
Petron's refinery, the largest in the country, to the
government. It had previously planned an upgrade of the facility
worth around $1.8 billion.
"We have not said 'no'," Rene Almendras told reporters. "But
we have other priorities right now."
"I have talked to some people in the cabinet and clearly,
what the Finance group said is that we don't have the money," he
said.
Manila would have to forego several school and hospital
development projects to buy the refinery, Almendras said.
Petron, state owned before its 1994 initial public offering,
has proposed the appointment of a third party to establish the
valuation and set the deal structure for the Bataan refinery on
the main Luzon island.
Petron is controlled by conglomerate San Miguel, which was
previously looking to raise its ownership up to 90 percent.
San Miguel president Ramon Ang, in an October 11 letter to
Almendras, relayed Petron's support for the government's thrust
to counter the adverse effects of rising fuel prices.
But Ang, who is also president of Petron, said the oil firm
opposed calls to scrap the 1998 Downstream Oil Industry
Deregulation Law because deregulation has benefited the industry
and economy.
"Mr. Ang has made very, very clear his offer to sell
Petron's refinery is not a threat to the government," Almendras
said.
"He is just airing his frustration over accusations that
they are making huge profits from high oil prices. And he is
saying that to reverse deregulation is not the way to go."
Shares of Petron fell as much as 2.1 percent early on Friday
before trimming its losses to around 1 percent in mid-session.
San Miguel was almost flat in a market that rose 0.7
percent.
Almendras also told reporters that state-run oil and gas
producer PNOC Exploration Corp would remain publicly
listed, and a plan to widen its public float would have to wait
until market conditions improve.
