Oct 24 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 1.56 vs 1.81

Note: Petron Corp , majority owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp , is the larger of the Philippines' two oil refiners.

In a statement, Petron said its sales volume in the third quarter fell 7 percent from a year earlier.

Net income in the first nine months was 7.6 billion pesos, from 5.3 billion pesos in the same period last year.

($1 = 43.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)