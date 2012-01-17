(Adds Petron's disclosure, background)
* 695.3 mln shares offered at 11 pesos each
* Shares offered at discount
* Petron says sale subject to market conditions
HONG KONG/MANILA, Jan 17 Petron Corp
Employees Retirement Plan (PCERP) plans to sell about $174
million worth of shares in the Philippines' biggest oil refiner,
Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the
transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The pension fund is offering 695.3 million shares at 11
pesos each, putting the deal size at 7.65 billion pesos ($174.3
million). The shares were offered at a discount of 17.3 percent
from the 13.30 pesos closing price on Tuesday.
Petron, in a filing, said the PCERP's board of trustees on
Tuesday approved the sale of a certain number of shares in
Petron on the Philippine Stock Exchange, subject to market
conditions.
Petron did not provide further details.
The $2.8 billion oil refiner, which also has a retail
station network, is controlled by Philippine food-to-power
conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
San Miguel had planned to acquire more shares in Petron
after gaining majority control of the oil refiner in 2010.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, additional reporting
by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt
Driskill)