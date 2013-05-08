KUALA LUMPUR May 8 Malaysian state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd agreed on Wednesday to pay $850
million for a 40 percent stake in a Brazilian offshore oil field
controlled by Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA.
"Petronas views the acuqisition as a highly attractive
opportunity in terms of asset quality and for strategic quality
growth in Brazil," it said in a press statement.
The move will be Petronas' first foray into Brazil's oil
exploration and production industry - one of the world's
largest.
In addition to the purchase, a unit of the Malaysian company
has qualified to bid for exploration blocks at an auction in
Brazil May 14 and 15, the first such sale in four years.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage)