KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 Petronas plans to build a $1.6 billion petrochemical complex in Brunei with Germany's BASF (BASFn.DE), Malaysia's state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday quoting Prime Minister Najib Razak.

No further details on the complex were immediately available. Bernama said Petronas' unit Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering will build a fabrication yard in Brunei but did not give a value for it.

"Both projects will have positive impact on both countries, particularly the job opportunities to be created," Najib was quoted as saying during his annual visit to the oil-rich sultanate. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Liau Y-Sing)