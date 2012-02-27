KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Petronas Chemicals
Group Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's state oil company
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), said in a stock
exchange filing on Monday:
*Q3 ended Dec 31 net profit at 735 million Malaysian ringgit
($243.98 million)on the back of a revenue of 3.9 billion ringgit
*Nine month period ended Dec 31 net profit at 2.62 billion
ringgit on the back of 11.89 billion ringgit
*Proposes a single tier final dividend of 8 sen per share
*"Moving forward, the results of our operations were
expected to be primarily influenced by fluctuations in
international petrochemical products prices, global economic
conditions and utilisation rate of our production facilities,"
it said in the announcement.
*Expects the results of its financial year ending Dec 31,
2012 to be satisfactory subject to sufficient availability of
methane gas supply
*Shares dropped 0.43 percent on Monday to 6.90 ringgit a
share
*The company on March 2 last year 2011 announced a change of
financial year end to Dec 31 from March 31. The first new
financial year would end on Dec 31 with a shorter 9-month
period.
($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)