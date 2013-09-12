SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Malaysia state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday it does not plan to change the benchmark used to price its crude oil.

"Petronas has adopted the Brent-based pricing mechanism since June 2011 and has no plans to change this basis," the company said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier that Petronas is in talks with producers, buyers and traders on setting up a new mechanism to price oil produced in the Asia-Pacific to better reflect regional supply and demand. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)