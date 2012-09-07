* Dividend payments to government could be hit

* Production halt in South Sudan trims profit

* Capex spending also at risk if prices fall

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's Petronas Nasional Bhd posted a 30 percent drop in second-quarter profit on softer crude oil prices and a production standstill in southern Sudan and warned the government - its major shareholder -- that it will struggle to meet dividend payments.

Petronas said its profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell to 15.2 billion ringgit ($4.88 billion) from 21.7 billion ringgit a year ago.

The coming months are expected to be challenging as the global economic crisis festers, CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas said, adding the problems in South Sudan could hit the company's bottomline by up to $1 billion a year.

"It will be a struggle for Petronas to match its strong performance in 2011. This is for management of expectations, not a profit warning," Shamsul told reporters at the results briefing.

"If oil prices fall to $80 per barrel, it would be difficult to meet capex spend and meet government dividend payments," he added.

Unlisted Petronas accounts for nearly half of Malaysia's government budget revenues and needs to secure more overseas reserves to offset declining output and maintain profits.

($1 = 3.1165 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Matt Driskill)