BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malaysia's national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said on Monday it has made two major gas discoveries off the coast of Sarawak state.
Petronas said its preliminary assessment of the first discovery, at the Kuang North field, indicates total volume of natural gas around 2.3 trillion standard cubic feet.
The second discovery, at the TukauTimur field, indicates total volume of around 2.1 trillion standard cubic feet, Petronas said. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife has cut ties with an elementary school whose operator is under fire for buying state-owned land at a rock-bottom price in a furore rapidly developing into a political headache for Abe.