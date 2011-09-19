KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Malaysia's national oil company Petronas said on Monday it will sell the oil production business of its UK subsidiary Star Energy Group Limited to IGas Energy and focus on optimising the Humbly Grove Gas Storage facility.

This is part of its strategy to focus on growing its European asset returns through marketing and trading, Petronas said in a statement.

In 2011, Star Energy is expected to produce an estimated 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it said.

Petronas also entered into a long-term gas supply agreement with IGas Energy through its London-based subsidiary Petronas Energy Trading Limited to offtake up to 150 billion cubic feet of natural gas produced by IGas Energy.

Petronas said it has been optimising all Humbly Grove gas storage capacity since April 2011 through its London Petronas Energy Trading subsidiary.

It gave no other details. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)