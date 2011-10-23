KUALA LUMPUR Oct 23 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas will award contracts to unlicensed energy
services companies to encourage greater competition in the oil
and gas industry, The Edge weekly newspaper said citing
unidentified sources.
The move would be a departure from the current practice
where Petronas only hands out jobs to licensed players in
certain segments such as oil and gas equipment makers and
offshore support vessel operators, the report said.
The liberalisation measure is aimed at drawing more foreign
investment to develop Malaysia as a regional energy hub, it
added.
Petronas was not immediately available for comment.
The move would expose local energy services companies such
as Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd ,
Kencana Petroleum and Ramunia Holdings Bhd
to competition.
But the change would not apply to the bumiputra vendor
programme, where companies controlled by ethnic Malays are given
preference under a policy aimed at redistributing national
wealth, The Edge said.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)