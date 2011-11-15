* Reserves of 227 mln boe, oil output rate of 8,200 bpd
* Estimated reserves have upside potential - Petronas
* Sabah has 12 pct Malaysia's gas reserves, 25 pct of
oil-analyst
(Adds analysts' comments, background)
By Min Hun Fong
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 Malaysia's Petronas
discovered oil offshore Sabah in the latest
"significant" find this year in the hydrocarbon-rich state on
Borneo island, as the national oil company sets to boost
reserves and output amid easing production costs.
Initial estimates put the well's reserves at 227 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and tests in three different
reservoirs yielded a maximum output rate of 8,200 barrels per
day (bpd), Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Tuesday.
Petronas' exploration and production arm, Petronas Carigali
Sdn Bhd, is the sole equity holder of the production-sharing
contract (PSC) for the block. Wakid-1 is the second well drilled
in the block. The first, Tambuku-1, yielded only minor gas
discovery, Petronas said in a statement.
"Petronas Carigali plans to further appraise the
discovery in the near future," it said, adding that the
estimated reserves have upside potential.
The oil find comes four months after Petronas said it has
discovered significant gas in the shallow waters off the coast
of Borneo island.
Sabah has about 11 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and 1.5
billion barrels of oil in its reserves, representing about 12
percent and 25 percent of Malaysia's gas and oil reserves
respectively, said FACTS Global Energy analyst H.S. Yen.
Subramanya Bettadapura, Director of Energy & Power Systems
at consultancy Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific, said the East
Malaysian state has potential gas reserves of 10 tcf and oil
reserves of 2 billion barrels on a conservative estimate.
"The new discoveries indicate that there's a lot more oil
out there," said Yen. "Since Petronas has a stake in all fields
either through total equity (in the case of Wakid-1) or through
its cemented position in all Malaysian PSCs, any oil/gas
discovery is good for Petronas."
Crude oil output in Southeast Asia's second-biggest oil and
gas producer is seen rising 3.3 percent next year, reversing a
decline in 2011, and liquefied natural gas production may rise,
the government said last month.
Oil production is expected to recover to 620,000 bpd, after
an estimated 6 percent drop this year to 600,000 bpd, extending
a 3.1 percent fall in 2010, it said.
SEEKING BEST RETURNS
Shamsul Azhar Abbas, who became Petronas chief executive
last year, has led the producer to rejuvenate domestic fields
and drill in deeper waters at home, while seeking to "high
grade" its global operations by acquiring more valuable assets
in Asia, West Africa and South America and exiting from less
profitable ventures such as Algeria.
"Petronas is putting capital where they can get better
returns for the risk involved," said Andrew Wong, associate
director at Standard & Poor's in Singapore. "It recognises that
certain areas such as the Middle East and North Africa are a bit
more volatile and present higher risks."
Last week, Royal Dutch Shell and Petronas agreed to
bolster output at fields off Sarawak and Sabah, as Malaysia
works on coaxing more oil out of matured wells to stem a natural
decline via projects that may lead to an additional 90,000 to
100,000 bpd of crude.
The development of the existing fields of Baram Delta off
Sarawak and North Sabah using enhanced oil recovery technology
will increase the nation's reserves just as drilling costs taper
off amid a global economic slowdown while oil prices stay high.
U.S. crude is up 7.1 percent this year, poised for a
third year of gains after climbing 15 percent in 2010 and 78
percent in 2009.
"Petronas is developing Labuan and Sabah region as the
deepwater regional hub," said Bettadapura of Frost & Sullivan.
"As many as seven deepwater fields are being developed
around this region. The Sabah-Sarawak Pipeline and the Sabah Oil
& Gas Terminal are major investments in the region to exploit
the hydrocarbon reserves in Sabah."
(Additional reporting by Jane Lee and Florence Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)