KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas posted a 57 percent rise in first-quarter profit, but warned that it did not expect to see a similar improvement in full-year profit as crude oil prices moderate.

"We've had a good run but I think the party's over," the company's Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas told reporters at an earnings briefing on Friday.

"Based on the July numbers that we've got over the last couple of days, it is showing...that we are moving towards a slowdown and that's going to continue into next year," he said.

Petronas reported a first-quarter net profit of 19.4 billion ringgit ($6.5 billion), compared with 12.3 billion ringgit a year ago, driven by higher crude oil prices.

Shamsul said he would be "happy" if Petronas, which is changing its financial year end from March 30 to Dec. 31, reported a nine-month pretax profit of 60-70 billion ringgit, compared with the 60 billion ringgit for the nine-month period last year.

The CEO said Petronas realised a weighted average price of $122.26 per barrel for crude in the first quarter, compared with $76.14 in the preceding quarter. He said he expected the price of crude to moderate to $80-$85 per barrel moving into 2012.

M&As STILL ON TABLE

Shamsul said Petronas will continue on its growth strategy and would consider merger and acquisition opportunities when they present themselves.

He did not identify specific acquisition targets, but hinted that it could be in unconventional oil assets such as its interests in Australia coalbed methane (CBM) and its recent shale gas acquisition in Canada.

"It definitely won't be exploration blocks...it could be gas or in the area of unconventionals where I think we need to grow a bit more," he said.

"If there are opportunities for us to expand more into Canada and Australia, the answer is yes, but the price must be right."

Petronas spent 9.6 billion ringgit in capex in the April-June period, which is 60 percent higher than its capital spend a year ago.

The figure did not include the $5.1 billion budgeted for the development of the North Malay Basin gas project, announced earlier this week.

Shamsul said that U.S. oil giant Hess Corp will be one of the basin's development partners.

GAS SHORTAGE

The development of the North Malay Basin is one of Petronas' strategies to tackle the shortage of gas, which is subsidised by Petronas to Malaysian customers, particularly national power producer Tenaga Nasional .

Tenaga has been forced to buy power and fuel oil from neighbouring Singapore to combat its generating shortfall due to a shortage of gas.

A measure introduced by the government to gradually raise the price of gas to market levels would also help ease demand pressure, Shamsul said, but added that there must be a political will to see it through.

"The supply system has been neglected over the last seven years and any sudden hiccups in the system will have a massive impact on gas supply," Shamsul said.

Malaysia imports 500 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day from neighbours Indonesia and Thailand, Shamsul said. Gas subsidies cost Petronas about 20 billion ringgit a year, he said. ($1 = 2.988 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)