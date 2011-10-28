KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said on Friday it has not changed its policy of awarding licences to companies involved in its oil and gas production areas.

Petronas denied a local media report that said it would abolish its licensing system as part of a move to encourage greater competition in the oil and gas industry.

"All companies wishing to commence or continue any business or service related to Malaysia's oil and gas upstream operations and activities must apply for a licence from Petronas," the firm said in a statement.

"This policy... has not changed and applies to all local and foreign company service providers and suppliers," Petronas added. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)