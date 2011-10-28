KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas said on Friday it has not changed its policy
of awarding licences to companies involved in its oil and gas
production areas.
Petronas denied a local media report that said it would
abolish its licensing system as part of a move to encourage
greater competition in the oil and gas industry.
"All companies wishing to commence or continue any business
or service related to Malaysia's oil and gas upstream operations
and activities must apply for a licence from Petronas," the firm
said in a statement.
"This policy... has not changed and applies to all local and
foreign company service providers and suppliers," Petronas
added.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)