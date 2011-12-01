KUALA LUMPUR Dec 1 Malaysia's state oil
firm Petronas posted a 54 percent increase in
second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by better crude oil
prices and a stronger dollar.
The company warned however, the trend would not continue
into next year. Petronas' president and CEO, Shamsul Azhar
Abbas, told reporters that higher market volatility stemming
from the price of oil, the eurozone crisis and an uncertain
American recovery would impact its bottomline.
"I will not be surprised if the second recession were to
come next year," he said.
Petronas was on track to meet its full-year pretax profit
forecast of 70 billion ringgit ($22.02 billion) to 75 billion
ringgit ($23.60 billion) for its nine-month fiscal year ending
Dec. 31, Shamsul added.
Petronas reported a second-quarter net profit of 18.3
billion ringgit, which was 53 percent higher than the 11.9
billion ringgit from a year ago.
At the same time, Petronas said it was looking to cast a
wider net around oil and gas assets in the region and has put in
a bid for exploratory rights in Myanmar's on-shore blocks.
"At the moment in Myanmar we are only offshore and the
business has been quite good," executive vice president of
exploration and production, Wee Yiaw Hin said. "There has been
recently a bid on the onshore block and we are looking at
opportunities to go onshore in Myanmar."
Wee said the bidding process will end some time next year.
He added that he was not aware of any other Malaysian companies
bidding for the same blocks.
Petronas is facing depleting oil and gas reserves in
Malaysia and has stepped up its deep-water exploratory
activities as well as re-exploring marginal fields.
Meanwhile, Shamsul said Petronas was contemplating entering
Japan's power industry because of the island nation's commitment
to reduce its dependency on nuclear power.
Petronas bought a 30 percent stake in Singapore power
concern GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd, which was its first
foray into the international power business.
NORMALISATION OF GAS SUPPLY
Shamsul said Petronas has taken a number of steps to
normalise the supply of natural gas in Malaysia, which has
crippled the power production sector in the country.
A disruption in the supply of gas since the second quarter
of this year has forced national power producer Tenaga Nasional
to switch to more expensive alternative fuels.
Shamsul said Petronas would help pay for a third of the
additional fuel cost incurred from the gas shortage but "would
not fund inefficiencies."
"We need to ascertain from Tenaga whether (the additional
fuel cost is) 3 billion ringgit...and not due to their own
inefficiencies. We are not prepared to fund inefficiencies,"
Shamsul said.
He said the company was in the planning stages of building
another regassification plant in Lumut, Perak, in addition to
two plants already under construction.
The regassification plant in Melaka is expected to come
online in the second half of 2012.
Shamsul said the gas supply disruption in Malaysia was
expected to continue until the Melaka plant was in operation.
Malaysia's energy minister had earlier said that the disruption
would last "two to three months."
Petronas was also fast-tracking the construction of two
floating natural gas production plants in East Malaysia, which
will come online by 2016.
($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong)