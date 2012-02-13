KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Monday it has made two
gas discoveries off the coast of Borneo island, as the national
oil firm makes a greater push for domestic exploration to shore
up flagging output.
Petronas made the two gas discoveries in Kasawari and NC8SW
fields off the coast of Sarawak on Borneo island, a few months
after the state oil firm had a "significant" oil discovery in
neighbouring Sabah state.
Initial estimates put the gas in place for the Kasawari
field at over five trillion standard cubic feet with an
estimated recoverable hydrocarbon resources of just over three
trillion standard cubic feet, Petronas said.
NC8SW, which is located some 17k m south of Kasawari,
possessed an estimated recoverable resource of more than 450
billion standard cubic feet of gas.
"For 2012, Petronas and its production sharing contractors
are planning to drill 30 exploration wells to further enhance
the prospect of Malaysia's basins," said Petronas said in a
statement.
