KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysian state oil company
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) made an 8.8
billion ringgit ($2.85 billion) offer for the remaining shares
in its 62.7 percent-owned shipping unit MISC Bhd.
Petronas said in a statement on Thursday that it intends to
delist MISC from the local stock exchange if its offer is
accepted.
The state oil firm did not give a reason for taking MISC
private although it posted lower earnings in the third quarter
due to higher losses from the petroleum and chemical segment and
smaller contribution from its heavy engineering division.
($1 = 3.0830 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)