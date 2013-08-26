KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Malaysian state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said second-quarter net
profits were slightly lower as weaker crude oil prices and
higher upstream costs ate into margins.
Net profit in the April to June period fell 0.9 percent to
15.262 billion Malaysian ringgit ($4.62 billion) from 15.4
billion ringgit a year earlier, Petronas data showed.
CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told a results briefing that the
higher costs may trigger a review of major projects.
Petronas' total domestic and international production
climbed 12 percent in the second quarter to 2.07 million barrels
of oil equivalent, from 1.85 million tonnes as the Fortune 500
company ramped up output in Malaysia, Iraq and Canada.
($1 = 3.3005 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Miral Fahmy)