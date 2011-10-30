KUALA LUMPUR Oct 30 Malaysia's oil and gas
firm Petronas [PETR.UL] wants to "high grade" its international
operations by acquiring more valuable assets and exiting from
less profitable ventures, the Edge newspaper reported on
Sunday. The weekly paper cited Petronas Executive Vice
President of Exploration and Production Wee Yiaw Hin as saying
the state-linked firm was keen on expanding in Asia, West
Africa and South America.
"We actually want to grow our international operations. We
will get out of those (countries) where profitability is low.
And we have a few more on the list," Wee was quoted as saying.
"Algeria is one. Over there, there is not a big field to
develop, costs have gone up, profitability is very weak and its
not easy to succeed," he added.
In recent months Petronas has announced plans to develop
marginal oil fields back home and exit ventures in Pakistan and
Ethopia, triggering speculation the oil firm was scaling down
on international operations.
Petronas, which has a presence in 23 countries, is deriving
good value from operations in Sudan, Myanmar, Turkmenistan and
Vietnam and is on the lookout for "new basins and a few value
growth areas" in these regions, Wee said.
He said Brazil and West Africa are also key targets for
Petronas that will continue to grow its international business
through government-to-goverment deals.
"We will (also) go according to business fundamentals, for
example, in areas like western Africa and Brazil, which have 21
billion barrels of oil," said Wee, who has worked in -Shell for
30 years.
"We have looked at the rocks, we are quite clear that the
rocks are good and we are sure there will be success."
The four oil blocks in Iraq that Petronas won the rights to
jointly develop will hit first commercial production by early
as end 2012, Wee said.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)