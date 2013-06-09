KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysian state oil and gas company Petronas has pushed back the completion date for its Johor refinery-petrochemical project to 2017 as a final investment decision has been delayed, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The company was expected to give the project the green light this year but had to push it back due to political uncertainty during the national elections early this year, industry sources said.

"It has been delayed by just three months," Petronas CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told Reuters, adding that a decision would be made in early 2014.

He said the project's completion would be pushed back to 2017 from the original forecast of end 2016.

The CEO is expected to step down before the project is completed. When asked if he would be retiring in 2015, Shamsul said: "That's when my contract ends." (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)